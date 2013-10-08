Police release name of Bonnybridge crash victim

Image caption The accident happened in Bonnybridge at lunchtime on 26 September

Police have released the name of an elderly woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Bonnybridge, near Falkirk.

She was 88-year-old Agnes Brzezina from High Street, Bonnybridge.

She had been crossing the road in Wellpark Terrace at about 13:30 on Thursday 26 September when she was struck by the Mercedes-Benz vehicle.

Staff at nearby WH Tyres called an ambulance and gave the woman first aid until the emergency services arrived.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later.