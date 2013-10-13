Woman dies in Stirling hair salon blaze

Image caption Forensics specialists have been working in an area close to the salon entrance

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a fire at a hair salon in Stirling.

Ahdieh Yazdanparast, 46, died in hospital on Saturday night from injuries she sustained in a blaze at Venus Hair & Beauty in Maxwell Place.

The man is being treated at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 11:45 on Saturday. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Detective Superintendent Gary Flannigan, who is in charge of the investigation, said: "This is now a murder investigation and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not already spoken to the police to contact us as soon as possible by calling 101."

Police said they are not looking for anyone in connection with the fire, which started in the cellar of the salon, although patrols in Stirling were stepped up on Saturday night.

Chief Superintendent David Flynn, of Police Scotland's Forth Valley Division, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone in connection with this fire at this time."