Murder inquiry launched into hair salon blaze

Image caption Forensics specialists have been working in an area close to the salon entrance

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a fire at a hair salon in Stirling.

Ahdieh Yazdanparast, 46, died in hospital on Saturday night from injuries she sustained in a blaze at Venus Hair & Beauty in Maxwell Place.

The man is being treated at a hospital in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, which started in a cellar, at about 11:45 on Saturday.

Police said it was now a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Ch Supt David Flynn, of Police Scotland's Forth Valley Division, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone in connection with this fire at this time."