Tayside and Central Scotland

Murder inquiry launched into hair salon blaze

Forensics officers
Image caption Forensics specialists have been working in an area close to the salon entrance

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a fire at a hair salon in Stirling.

Ahdieh Yazdanparast, 46, died in hospital on Saturday night from injuries she sustained in a blaze at Venus Hair & Beauty in Maxwell Place.

The man is being treated at a hospital in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the blaze, which started in a cellar, at about 11:45 on Saturday.

Police said it was now a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Ch Supt David Flynn, of Police Scotland's Forth Valley Division, said: "I would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anyone in connection with this fire at this time."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites