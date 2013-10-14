Metal stolen from electricity substation in Dundee

Metal thieves have stolen copper and bi-metal coiling worth thousands of pounds from an electricity sub station in Dundee.

About 700-900kgs of metal were taken during the break-in at Dundee Technology Park.

Police said it could cost about £20,000 to repair and replace items stolen and damaged.

The theft happened sometime between 14:00 on Thursday and 23:20 on Friday.

Police have not ruled out the possibility it may be connected to another attempted metal theft that happened at Claverhouse, Dundee, on Friday at 23.20.