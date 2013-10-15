'Tear gas' leaves three women unwell at Dundee job centre

A job centre in Dundee has been evacuated after three woman suffered breathing difficulties, thought to have been caused by tear gas.

Firefighters believe someone released a small amount of the CS gas in the job centre at Wellgate shopping centre at about 13:20.

The women complained of feeling unwell in the lift area and were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Police believe the affected area was confined to the lift.

However, they set up a cordon so inquiries could be carried out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three rescue pumps and a hazardous material unit to the job centre.

"There appears to be a small amount of CS gas released by an individual in the vicinity of the lift area," a spokeswoman said.