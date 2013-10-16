Man arrested over 'tear gas' release in Dundee job centre

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the suspected release of tear gas in a job centre.

Three women complained of breathing difficulties and were treated by paramedics in the job centre at Wellgate shopping centre, Dundee, at about 13:20 on Tuesday.

Firefighters said they believed someone had released a small amount of the CS gas in the lift area.

Officers set up a hazardous material unit at the centre.

The job centre was evacuated during the incident but the shopping centre remained open.

Police said the arrested man was expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Wednesday.