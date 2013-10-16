Dundee football hooligan has sentence reduced

A football hooligan has had his jail sentence reduced by almost half on appeal.

William Simpson, 20, will now serve five months instead of the original 11 month sentence imposed.

He was jailed along with Lee Stewart, 20, after violent attacks on two Aberdeen fans following a match against Dundee.

The 30 month football banning order given to him will remain in place.

Simpson was jailed for 11 months and Stewart for three following their guilty pleas to charges of assault in July.

The incidents happened after an SPL match between Aberdeen and Dundee at Dens Park on 29 December last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court had been told how Simpson targeted Aberdeen fan Connor Leslie as he walked to the city's railway station.

Simpson approached Mr Leslie and asked if he was an Aberdeen fan - and when he confirmed he was Simpson immediately started throwing punches, knocking his victim to the ground.

He then continued punching and kicking Mr Leslie on the head and body.

The attack was captured on CCTV and police were alerted.

They then caught Stewart - a friend of Simpson's - attacking an unknown Aberdeen fan at the station, punching him on the back of the head.

Reducing Simpson's sentence at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh on Tuesday, judge Lady Smith said: "Although it was recognised that this was a serious matter and it was an offence that entitled the sheriff to impose a custodial sentence, it was not a sentence which ought in the circumstances to have been imposed.

"The appellant was a first offender. He was of low risk. He has given up drinking alcohol. He has no outstanding cases. He has shown genuine remorse."