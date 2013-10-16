Dundee man in court over substance release

A man has appeared in court accused of releasing a "noxious substance" in the lift of a job centre in Dundee.

Andrew Perrrie, 31, faces a charge that he culpably and recklessly sprayed an unknown noxious substance in a public elevator at the centre.

Perrie, of Dundee, made no plea or declaration during a brief private appearance on petition.

Sheriff Tom Hughes remanded Perrie in custody and continued the case for further examination.

The incident saw the building at Dundee's Wellgate Centre evacuated on Tuesday.

Three women were treated after complaining of breathing difficulties and feeling ill during the incident at about 13:20, which saw firefighters set up a cordon and hazardous materials teams step in to ensure the building was safe.

Prosecutors allege the incident caused members of the public to take ill and require urgent medical assistance.

The case is expected to continue next week.