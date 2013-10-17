Police hunt for teenager following Dundee robbery

Police are looking for a teenager following an armed robbery at a Dundee newsagent.

The incident happened at 16:45 on Wednesday, in the Hilltown area of the city.

The male threatened the the 67-year-old shop assistant with a weapon and demanded money, but she refused and he ran off.

The suspect was aged about 16 or 17, 5ft tall, with a medium build, short dirty blonde hair and Dundee accent.

A review of CCTV coverage is under way and police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries as part of the investigation.

Officers urged anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have any information.