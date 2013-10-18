Dundee firm acquires Arbroath stainless steel maker

The future of 12 jobs at an Arbroath stainless steel manufacturer has been "secured" following the company's acquisition by another firm.

RT Metal Services Limited has been taken over by Dundee-based PressureFab, which specialises in equipment for the offshore oil and gas industry.

The acquisition forms part of PressureFab's strategy to grow its business.

Managing director Hermann Twickler said the move would strengthen the company.

He added: "We also are pleased to secure the 12 existing jobs at RT Metal Services and plan to merge these highly skilled and productive employees with our own stainless steel division and move it into a better-suited state-of-the-art facility."