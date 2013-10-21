Woman, 83, robbed in her Dundee home

An 83-year-old woman has been robbed of a three figure sum of money after answering the door to bogus callers.

Two men knocked on her door and demanded payment for roof repairs to her house - work that was never carried out.

The suspects were described as being in their late 40s or early 50s, and wearing dark clothing.

The incident occurred at her home in Monifieth, Dundee, on Sunday 13 October at about 16:00.

Once the men were indoors, one of them entered the bedroom with the victim to inspect the work that had allegedly been carried out.

She then turned round and discovered the man had left the room.

When she returned to the living room, the woman noticed her handbag and purse containing the money were missing.

Police have urged anyone with information that could help with their inquiries to come forward.