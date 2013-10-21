Pair appear in court for power cable theft

Two men have been accused of endangering lives by causing a house fire after they removed power cables.

Silvin Andrei, 28, and Ion Ozon, 32, of Birmingham, are alleged to have stolen external cables connected to a house in Inchture, Perthshire on 15 October.

The theft caused an electrical fault which sparked a fire in the house where people were sleeping.

The pair made no plea or declaration when they appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. They were remanded in custody.

'Further thefts'

Both men, who are from Romania, are also alleged to have stolen a quantity of cable from Exton House on the same date.

They are further alleged to have stolen a quantity of cable from Milton of Forteviot Farm, Forteviot, between 16 and 17 October.

The pair, who appeared from custody, are further alleged to have stolen a quantity of cable from South Lodge, Dupplin, Perthshire, on 18 October.

Mr Andrei and Mr Ozon are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice on 18 October by running off from police who were trying to detain them in South Inch Terrace, Perth.