Tayside and Central Scotland

Ricky Ross to headline Kinross-shire Winter Festival

Ricky Ross
Image caption The performance by Ricky Ross is one of several events taking place at the festival

Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross is to headline the first ever Kinross-shire Winter Festival, it has been announced.

A host of other musicians, including Dr Hook vocalist Dennis Locorriere, will perform at the event.

The programme runs throughout November and December, with a variety of different activities planned.

The festival is a collaboration between community groups and local businesses in the area.

A host of workshops, community events and shows are planned throughout the festive period.

Budding performers under the age of 18 have the opportunity to take part in the Kinross-shire's Got Talent competition.

A festive street market is also planned, and families will be able to take part in nature walks and visit Santa's grotto.

