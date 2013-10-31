Image copyright Central Scotland News Agency Image caption Ahdie Khayatzadeh died following a fire at a hair and beauty salon in Stirling

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his ex-wife, who died after a fire at a hair salon.

Ahdie Khayatzadeh, 46, died in Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on Saturday 12 October.

She had been injured in the blaze in Venus Hair and Beauty in Maxwell Place, Stirling, earlier that day.

Ahmad Yazdanparast, 61, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and made no plea or declaration. He was remanded in custody.

Earlier this month, Ms Khayatzadeh's family said her death had left a "huge void" in their lives.

In a statement they said she was a "wonderful woman who was devoted to her family and spent every spare minute she could with them".