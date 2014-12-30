Image copyright Val Vannet Image caption Boylan was caught with indecent images on two computers in his office at Ninewells Hospital

A medical research manager has admitted downloading indecent images of children in his office at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.

Dr Michael Boylan was caught with hundreds of images on computers at the hospital, where he ran a research lab for Dundee University.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to downloading 1,275 images at his home and office between 2007 and 2013.

He was suspended from the university after his arrest in March.

Boylan, who was manager of the Flow Cytometry Core Facility in the school of medicine, was caught with indecent images on two computers at his office and on his laptop at his home in Newport-on-Tay, Fife.

Officers found images of children in a folder alongside medical documents, his University of Dundee staff file and a copy of his CV.

Boylan was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing in January.