Use of taser on 'man with axe' in Alloa 'justified'

Police were fully justified in using a taser on a man "seen chasing people with an axe" in Alloa, an investigation has concluded.

The 24-year-old discharged a "long-barrelled weapon" during a stand-off with officers and came at them with a weightlifting weight raised above his head during the incident on 31 March.

Armed officers discharged a taser to subdue the man, who was not injured.

He was later charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm.

A report by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner said officers attended at the man's home after reports he had been chasing people in the street with an axe. He then shouted through the door that he would shoot them if they tried to enter.

After several attempts at dialogue by police negotiators and family members failed, the man presented a fired a long-barrelled weapon, and armed officers were deployed.

Following concerns for his health, officers entered the man's house in an attempt to communicate with him, and he approached them with a weightlifting weight raised above his head.

One officer discharged his taser, incapacitating the man, and he was detained. He later admitted breaching the peace, threatening officers, brandishing weapons and discharging an air rifle.

By law, Pirc investigates all uses of conducted energy devices, or tasers, in Scotland.

The Pirc report said the use of the taser was "proportionate and justified", allowing police to "safely control and disarm the man and ensure that he did not seriously injure either himself, members of the public or officers."

There was "no less forceful method to resolve this incident safely", the report concluded, noting that armed officers "managed the incident professionally".