Blood pressure pills 'lessen radiotherapy side-effects'

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The men taking certain pills for blood pressure suffered fewer side-effects from radiotherapy

Blood pressure medication could protect prostate cancer patients from side-effects of radiotherapy, researchers at Dundee University have found.

A team from the university studied the incurable collateral damage caused to the body by the cancer treatment.

They found that men taking certain blood pressure tablets experienced either no side effects at all or much less severe ones.

The team said the findings could have a "huge influence" for patients.

Radiotherapy is an established treatment for cancer which is confined to the prostate gland. However, it can cause collateral damage to other parts of the body, even raising risks of other cancers.

Ghulan Nabi and colleagues at the School of Medicine at Dundee University analysed outcomes for more than 300 patients who had undergone the treatment.

The found that a group of patients who were already taking certain blood pressure tablets - Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors - showed a lower risk of the complications arising after radiotherapy, compared to others who were not on the same medication.

Collateral damage

In total, 102 of the patients examined were on the medication. In follow-up examinations over the next seven years, 68 of them had no side-effects from the radiotherapy, while another 30 had suffered only low levels.

By contrast, for those not on the same tablets, upwards of 30% of patients experienced medium to serious side-effects.

Mr Nabi, clinical head of the division of imaging and technology at the university, said: "It has always been an unfortunate side effect of radiotherapy that it can cause collateral damage to healthy tissue and in the case of prostate cancer that often brings about these distressing side effects.

"What we have found is that men on these specific high blood pressure tablets had a lower incidence of damage.

"These findings could have a huge influence for patients facing radiotherapy for prostate cancer as currently there is no effective cure for these side effects."

The team now hope to do a further study looking at the effect of different doses of the drugs.

The results of the study have been published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology.