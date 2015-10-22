Dog 'left to die' in layby rehomed with animal rescue officer

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The Chihuahua pup was found almost starved in a cardboard box in a layby near Falkirk

A puppy left to die in a Falkirk layby has been rehomed - with the Scottish SPCA officer who rescued it.

The Chihuahua pup, now named Minnie, was found almost starved in a cardboard box in September.

Animal rescue officers said it was "a miracle" that the dog survived, and one has now adopted the pup.

Kirsty McQuade said she "couldn't stop thinking about Minnie after rescuing her", and decided to "give her the loving home she deserves".

Minnie was found in a box in a layby near the Hills of Dunipace Cemetery on Friday, 4 September, without food, water or a blanket.

The Scottish SPCA said vets "practically brought her back to life" and appealed for information about the abandonment.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Minnie the Chihuahua was "practically brought back to life" by vets after her ordeal

Minnie's owner never came forward and animal rescue officer Ms McQuade stepped in to take the dog home.

She said: "It's a miracle Minnie is still with us as she was so poorly when she was found - she was so weak she couldn't even lift her head.

"However, she was showing signs of improvement after only a few days, and about six weeks down the line is like a different wee dog - she is absolutely wild now and is doing great."