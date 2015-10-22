Man, 77, for trial over Ride Across Britain cyclist death

A 77-year-old man is to face trial accused of causing the death of a cyclist during a charity bike ride.

Mother of two Sally Preece was a week into a Lands End to John O' Groats challenge when she was involved in a collision with a car driven by Kenneth McClelland on the A85 at Glen Ogle.

The 49-year-old, of Cheltenham, was taken to hospital after the crash on 12 September, 2014, but died the next day.

Mr McClelland denies causing death by careless driving, and will stand trial.

At Stirling Sheriff Court, it was alleged that Mr McClelland, of Largs, "failed to maintain proper observations" and overtook when it was not safe to do so on the A85 at Glen Ogle, near Killin.

According to the indictment, he caused his Volvo saloon to "enter into the opposing carriageway and strike" Mrs Preece, whereby she sustained serious and fatal injuries.

Mrs Preece was taking part in the 969-mile Deloitte Ride Across Britain event. The Lloyds Bank employee was raising money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The court was told that Mr McClelland's defence team had instructed a road traffic expert to look into the crash, but the report was not yet available.

Sheriff William Gilchrist continued the case for a trial, starting on 7 December.