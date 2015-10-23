Prince William and Catherine make official visit to Dundee

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince William and Kate have been in Dundee on their first official visit to the city

Prince William and his wife Catherine have made their first official visit to Dundee.

The Earl and Countess of Strathearn spent much of the day in the city, with their visit focusing on the mental wellbeing of young people.

They began at the Dundee Rep theatre, and visited youth groups, Abertay University and the RRS Discovery.

They took part in an anti-bullying workshop, and met leaders in the youth mental health sector.

The first royal engagement was at the Rep, where they greeted crowds of well-wishers before taking part in a family fun day and a workshop with See Me, a group working to end mental health discrimination in Scotland.

They also met the cast and crew of In Her Shadows, a performance about a young woman's depression and the stigmas surrounding it.

Judith Robertson, See Me programme director, said: "Having the support of the Duke and Duchess puts a spotlight on these issues and it is great to see them put time and effort in supporting the young people to tackle mental health stigma.

"We want to see a culture shift in Scotland around mental health. This needs to start in schools so children and young people are having open conversations from an early age."

'Major priority'

The royal couple headed from there to youth venues The Corner and The Shore, where they took part in an anti-bullying workshop.

They then had a brief tour of Captain Scott's ship the RRS Discovery, which is moored at the city's waterfront, before heading Abertay University.

Prince William is the president of the British Academy of Film and Television, and met students involved in the organisation's Young Game Designers programme.

Kensington Palace said the mental wellbeing of young people was "a major priority" for the couple.

A spokesman said the couple were "delighted to be visiting Dundee".

