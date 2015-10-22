Ban for mother who drove to supermarket while five times alcohol limit

A woman who drove to the supermarket while five times the alcohol limit with her teenage son in the car has been banned from the road for three years.

Jane Jenkins told Perth Sheriff Court she had downed the equivalent of 21 shots of vodka in 30 minutes after getting home from the shop in Kinross.

But prosecutors said the 55-year-old's claim was "ludicrous", and said she had been too drunk to pay for her shopping.

Jenkins was found guilty of drink-driving on 19 May and was banned.

Staff at the Sainsbury's store in Kinross called police after seeing a customer who they thought was intoxicated.

Witnesses said Jenkins "couldn't remember her Pin number" to pay for her shopping, and said they could smell alcohol on her before she went to her car to leave.

Police went to her home and interviewed Jenkins about 30 minutes later, at which point she claimed to have only had some cider a few minutes earlier.

'Relationship with alcohol'

Giving evidence in court, she said she had quickly downed "six or seven" glasses of vodka after getting home from the supermarket with her 18-year-old son. She said she had been upset about a family issue and was drinking because she was off work the following day.

Prosecuting, fiscal depute Stuart Richardson said: "Mrs Jenkins's evidence is so ludicrous it does not raise a reasonable doubt."

Sheriff Jack Brown agreed, telling Jenkins he did not believe she had drunk such a large quantity of vodka in half an hour, and found her guilty of drink-driving.

He said: "You maintain the position you adopted at trial, but I didn't accept your evidence and preferred the police officers' version of the circumstances.

"You were convicted of driving close to five times the legal limit. That is a very serious offence and you have a previous conviction from 2004.

"Clearly your home circumstances can be extremely stressful. You may have underplayed how stressful, and underplayed your continuing relationship with alcohol."