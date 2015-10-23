Crieff fork stab attacker set Rottweiler on victim

Image copyright Graeme Hart Image caption Moffat was found guilty of assault by a jury and will be sentenced next month

A special forces veteran has been convicted of setting his Rottweiler dog on a man and stabbing him with a fork.

Robert Moffat had his dog attack John Lamont after the pair got into an argument at a flat in Crieff on 23 May.

Police arrived to find Norton the Rottweiler "tearing at a piece of flesh hanging off" Mr Lamont's leg. He was left in hospital for a week and was scarred for life.

Moffat was found guilty of assault by a jury and will be sentenced next month.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the two men, both aged 51, had been drinking together in the flat prior to the attack.

Moffat had previously dated Mr Lamont's sister, and a row broke out after the ex-soldier made comments about her.

'Covered in blood'

Mr Lamont said: "He was talking about my sister, and we can't be having that.

"He just went mad. He was skelping me on the head. He stabbed me with a fork, he went for my left eye.

"I was screaming at him to stop. His dog, a big Rottweiler, was there. It was hanging off the back of my leg.

"Everything happened that fast. I looked at my legs - everything was ripped off me and I was covered in blood."

Mr Lamont's sister Frances, 55, told the court that Moffat phoned her during the attack.

She said: "I answered my phone to be told, 'can you come and get your brother because if I get him out to the street I'm going to kill him'.

"I could hear him shouting for the dog to attack.

"There was a lot of screaming and shouting and the dog was going really, really mad. The dog was under orders to do what it was doing, no doubt."

Police sergeant Samantha Greshon told the trial that she arrived at the scene to find the dog licking Mr Lamont's leg and tearing at a piece of flesh hanging off above his foot.

A jury found Moffat guilty of assault, and sentence was deferred for preparation of reports.