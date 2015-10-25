Investment hits £600m at Dundee's waterfront project

Image copyright Dundee Waterfront Image caption An app released earlier this year provides a view of the waterfront as it will look in 2018

Dundee's waterfront redevelopment project has secured more than £600m of committed investment.

The project team are to announce the milestone and call for more investors at a series of roadshows around Scotland next month.

The latest round of investments includes funding for the V&A design museum, the city's new railway station, a new Hilton hotel and blocks of flats.

Investment roadshows will be held in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The waterfront redevelopment is projected to draw in £1bn in investment over a period of 30 years.

Other recent investments to be highlighted in the roadshow include the new Seabraes pedestrian footbridge, money for the creation for a marina and the upgrade of lock gates at City Quay, and an expansion of Dundee Science Centre.

Image copyright Dundee Waterfront Image caption The V&A at Dundee museum and the RRS Discovery stand at the heart of the vision for the waterfront

Image copyright Dundee Waterfront Image caption New flats are being built along Riverside Drive

City development director Mike Galloway said there was rising interest from local, national and international investors from fields including life sciences, renewables, financial and creative industries.

He said: "We are delighted at the interest being shown in the business potential on offer in the waterfront area. We are keen to encourage sustainable, design-led development that reflects Dundee's status as the UK's first Unesco City of Design.

"Most of the land in the central Waterfront is owned by Dundee City Council, so we can work in partnership with investors and take a long-term holistic approach to development.

"We are also open to joint ventures so would encourage businesses and entrepreneurs to contact us with their concepts."

Dundee Waterfront recently launched a 3D interactive app that allows users to explore what the central waterfront will look like in 2018, including the interior of the V&A Dundee museum.

Image copyright Dundee Waterfront Image caption Dundee Waterfront is a regeneration project which is transforming 240 acres of land along the River Tay