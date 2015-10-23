Police warning after fireworks set off amid traffic

Police and fire crews have issued a warning after fireworks were deliberately let off near traffic in Angus.

Fireworks were set off near moving vehicles at Seaton Woods, Auchmithie, near Arbroath on Thursday night.

Officers said this "dangerous and reckless activity" could have "very serious" implications.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Fireworks are not toys, they are explosives and the injuries they cause can be severe and life-changing."