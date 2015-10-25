Man dies after crash between car and fire service van near Crieff

A 40-year-old man has died after a crash with a fire service van near Crieff.

The man was driving a red Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with the van.

The incident happened on a stretch of the A85 Crieff to Perth Road, at the small village of Fowlis Wester, at about 18:20 on Saturday.

Three people who were in the van were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and treated for minor injuries.

The fire service van was returning to Perth from a routine call-out when the crash happened.

Any witnesses to the crash have been urged to contact police.