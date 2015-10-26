Man charged over Gargunnock hare coursing

Police investigating hare coursing in a Stirlingshire village have arrested and charged a man.

Officers launched a "detailed inquiry" into reports of hare coursing in Gargunnock.

They have now arrested a Larkhall man, who has been charged with offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act for allegedly hunting wild hare using two dogs, and is due in court.

PC Malcolm O'May said hare coursing was "a national wildlife crime priority".