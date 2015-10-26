Tayside and Central Scotland

Police officer to stand trial on cell assault charge

Image caption The offence is alleged to have taken place at Arbroath Police Office in October 2013

A Police Scotland officer is to stand trial accused of assaulting a man in a cell at Arbroath Police Office.

David William Black is alleged to have grabbed a prisoner by the neck and kneed him in the face in October 2013.

The 48-year-old, whose address was given as the Tayside Division Bell Street police headquarters in Dundee, pleaded not guilty to two summary charges at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A trial date was set for February 2016.

Fiscal depute Mohamad Sadiq said the case was "sensitive" and that it was anticipated the trial would run for two days.

