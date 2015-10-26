New exhibit to mark 80 years at Dundee's Mills Observatory

Image copyright LEWIS HOUGHTON Image caption The "Outer Space/Inner Space" project was set up in collaboration with Dundee University

A new interactive exhibit has been launched to mark 80 years of stargazing at Dundee's Mills Observatory.

A giant video wall has been installed at the observatory to provide an insight into research carried out at Dundee University on everything from tiny cells to outer space.

Built in 1935, the facility in Balgay Park was the UK's first purpose-built public observatory.

An open day to showcase the new exhibit will be held on Wednesday.

The "Outer Space/Inner Space" project was funded by the Centre for Gene Regulation and Expression at the university, via a grant from the Wellcome Trust.

Stewart Murdoch, managing director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: "Mills Observatory was established to promote public access and engagement.

"This project has future proofed that idea so that we can continue to provide inspiring opportunities and exciting events after eighty years."

Image copyright Snaik Image caption The observatory was built in 1935 as the UK's first purpose-built public observatory