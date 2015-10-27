Police investigate 'unexplained' death of Larbert woman
27 October 2015
Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in Forth Valley.
The body of a 37-year-old woman was found at a house in Larbert at 19:45 on Monday evening.
A cordon was put up on Dundarroch Street as officers moved in to investigate.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, with the death being treated as "unexplained". A report will be sent to prosecutors.