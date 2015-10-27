Police investigate 'unexplained' death of Larbert woman

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Dundarroch Street on Monday evening

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in Forth Valley.

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found at a house in Larbert at 19:45 on Monday evening.

A cordon was put up on Dundarroch Street as officers moved in to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, with the death being treated as "unexplained". A report will be sent to prosecutors.