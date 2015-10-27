Tayside and Central Scotland

Police investigate 'unexplained' death of Larbert woman

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a woman in Forth Valley.

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found at a house in Larbert at 19:45 on Monday evening.

A cordon was put up on Dundarroch Street as officers moved in to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, with the death being treated as "unexplained". A report will be sent to prosecutors.

