Teenage girl hit by car on Dundee crossing

Ancrum Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The teenager was walking on the pedestrian crossing on Ancrum Road at the time of the collision

A 15-year-old girl has suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Dundee.

The teenager was walking on the Ancrum Road crossing, near the junction with Ancrum Drive, when she was hit by a black Ford Fiesta at about 17:20 on Monday.

She is receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

