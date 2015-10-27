Teenage girl hit by car on Dundee crossing

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was walking on the pedestrian crossing on Ancrum Road at the time of the collision

A 15-year-old girl has suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Dundee.

The teenager was walking on the Ancrum Road crossing, near the junction with Ancrum Drive, when she was hit by a black Ford Fiesta at about 17:20 on Monday.

She is receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.