Teenage girl hit by car on Dundee crossing
- 27 October 2015
Tayside and Central Scotland
A 15-year-old girl has suffered a serious head injury after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Dundee.
The teenager was walking on the Ancrum Road crossing, near the junction with Ancrum Drive, when she was hit by a black Ford Fiesta at about 17:20 on Monday.
She is receiving treatment at Ninewells Hospital.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.