Men admit assaulting and robbing teenage campers in Dundee

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Parkin, Scott and McIntyre admitted assaulting and robbing the schoolboys

Three men have admitted assaulting and robbing a group of schoolboys who were camping in woods in Dundee.

Two of the masked trio threatened the boys with an air rifle before taking mobile phones, cash and cigarettes.

Kieran McIntyre, 20, Liam Scott, 19, and Adam Parkin, 19, targeted the four boys, who were aged between 14 and 15, at Baldragon Woods on 7 March, 2014.

They pleaded guilty to assault and robbery and will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court next month.

The boys were camping at the woodland to the north of the city in March last year when McIntyre, Scott and Parkin launched the "horrifying" attack, all clad in military-style clothing with their faces covered.

'Fearing for lives'

They were marched from their tents, with one told to "get out or I'll blow your head off", and sat on rocks with torches shone in their eyes while Parkin demanded valuables.

One of the boys had the barrel of the an air rifle pressed to his head as he was forced to retrieve his mobile phone from his tent.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court the boys were left "fearing for their lives" by the ordeal.

She said: "Parkin was seen pointing a rifle at them and said 'run and you will get shot'.

"Parkin then said 'if you cooperate and give us your valuables then you won't be injured or hurt or killed'."

The boys were then told to stay in their tents until sunrise or they would be shot.

All three men admitted assault and robbery, and Scott and Parkin admitted further charges of possessing an air rifle without lawful authority.

'Truly horrifying'

Jim Caird, defending McIntyre, said: "I put on record that he is extremely apologetic for his part in this."

David Sinclair, for Scott, said: "He knows the terror he has imposed on these young boys through and is extremely regretful and knows that he may pay a heavy price for it."

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin, for Parkin, added: "He's extremely contrite and indicated at interview he was disgusted by his involvement."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released the trio on bail meantime.

She said: "It is a truly horrifying and terrifying set of circumstances and it is a very serious matter.

"These are young boys who must have been absolutely terrified."