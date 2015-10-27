Tayside and Central Scotland

Man in court charged with raping woman in a car in Dundee

A man has appeared in court in Dundee accused of raping a woman in a car.

Safdar Hussain appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of sexually assaulting the woman during a car journey in the city on 18 October.

The 42-year-old, from Perth, made no plea or declaration to a petition charge of rape.

The case was continued for further examination and Mr Hussain was remanded in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites