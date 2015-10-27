Man in court charged with raping woman in a car in Dundee
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court in Dundee accused of raping a woman in a car.
Safdar Hussain appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of sexually assaulting the woman during a car journey in the city on 18 October.
The 42-year-old, from Perth, made no plea or declaration to a petition charge of rape.
The case was continued for further examination and Mr Hussain was remanded in custody.