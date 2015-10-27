Man in court charged with raping woman in a car in Dundee

From the section

A man has appeared in court in Dundee accused of raping a woman in a car.

Safdar Hussain appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of sexually assaulting the woman during a car journey in the city on 18 October.

The 42-year-old, from Perth, made no plea or declaration to a petition charge of rape.

The case was continued for further examination and Mr Hussain was remanded in custody.