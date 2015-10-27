Top terror cop cleared despite admitting police assault

Image copyright Central Scotland News Image caption Det Ch Insp Hugh Bleakley pleaded guilty to police assault

The operations chief of Police Scotland's anti-terror unit has been given an absolute discharge despite admitting police assault.

Det Ch Insp Hugh Bleakley admitted striking an officer three times following a "disturbance" at a Bonnybridge social club in February.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the 52-year-old had a "tragic and troubling background" and had been off work ill.

Sheriff Christopher Shead agreed it was "not appropriate" to convict him.

The incident occurred at Bonnybridge Social Club on the night of 21 to 22 February, 2015, where a gathering was held to celebrate Mr Bleakley's partner's son's engagement.

Police were called following a disturbance, and traced Mr Bleakley in bushes outside the premises.

He struck one officer three times to the face and neck, and was restrained, placed in the back of a police van and taken to Falkirk police station.

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at the Bonnybridge Social Club in February

The father of three, of East Kilbride, pleaded guilty to police assault, and had not guilty pleas to charges of attacking two other men accepted by the Crown.

'Tragic circumstances'

Lene Doherty, defending, said Mr Bleakley had a "tragic and troubling background".

At the time of the incident, he was off work with ill-health and had been taking anti-depressants, and had been drinking that night.

His partner had previously been diagnosed with cervical cancer while pregnant with their child, and the baby died soon after being born prematurely, Shortly before the social club incident, Mr Bleakley's partner discovered that her cancer had returned.

Ms Doherty said her client had no memory of the incident, which had caused him "professional and personal embarrassment and shame".

She noted that he had won a Chief Constable's commendation for his work in the aftermath of the Glasgow Airport terror attack.

Sheriff Shead said that given the "tragic" circumstances, and the fact the victim of the attack was not injured, "the court has reached the view that it is not appropriate to proceed to conviction".