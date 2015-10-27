Men jailed for total of nine years over Denny attack

Two men who punched and kicked a teenager in the head before hitting him with a broken bottle have been jailed for a total of nine years.

Alex McArthur and David McCarry, who was later caught in possession of an axe while out on bail, attacked Paul Lapsley in Denny in June 2014.

McCarry, 22, and McArthur, 20, pleaded guilty to serious assault charges.

McCarry was sentenced to five years and seven months, while McArthur was jailed for three years and eight months.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair had been turned away from a party in Brewster Place in Denny in the early hours of 8 June, 2014.

Mr Lapsley tried to persuade McCarry and McArthur to leave the scene, but the pair repeatedly punched him before striking him with a broken bottle.

They then repeatedly kicked the 18-year-old on the head and body before stamping and jumping on his head.

The court also heard how police caught McCarry, of Dunipace, in possession of an axe in Falkirk while he was out on bail in December 2014. He also admitted an offensive weapons charge.

Lady Rae told them: "This was an appalling and unprovoked attack on your victim and given the circumstances around your offending behaviour, I can only impose one sentence - that of custody."