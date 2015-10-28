Payback order for man who attacked partner with orange

Image copyright Graeme Hart Image caption Wood was ordered to pay compensation to his partner and to a passer-by he headbutted

A man has been ordered to pay compensation to his partner after he admitted attacking her with an orange.

Martin Wood was also told to pay compensation to a passer-by he headbutted during the episode of "sheer lunacy" in Errol, in Perth and Kinross.

The 44-year-old hurled the fruit in the face of Rebecca Moore during a row in December 2014, and later lashed out at police officers in Inchture.

Wood, now of Dundee, was also sentenced to 275 hours of unpaid work.

Ms Moore and Wood, who had been in a relationship for a number of years, had a row over one of their children.

Fiscal depute Jim Eodanable told Perth Sheriff Court: "He picked up a nearby orange and threw it at the complainer, hitting her around the tongue area.

"He stood up and moved towards her and with the heel of his open palm hit her on the right temple, and at the same time he was spitting in her face.

"A passer-by heard her distress and stopped. The accused asked what they were staring at and immediately thereafter headbutted him on the face."

'Over-reaction'

Wood then drove off from his girlfriend's home with his son in the car.

He later failed to cooperate with a preliminary breath test when police arrived at his former home in Inchture and suspected him of drink-driving. Wood also lashed out at officers with his hands and feet.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: "This was just sheer lunacy on your part. On the date in question you were bickering with your partner.

"An incident occurred which was undoubtedly extremely unpleasant, but then you decide to go for broke. You assault a passer-by who is simply acting as a Good Samaritan.

"All rational thought had left the building."

Wood, who admitted he had had an "enormous over-reaction", was sentenced to 275 hours of unpaid work, 12 months of supervision, and banned from driving for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £750 of compensation to Ms Moore and £250 to the man he headbutted.