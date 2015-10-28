Stirling knife and kettle attack man jailed for four years

A man who stabbed his friend's former partner before throwing a kettle of hot water over his head has been jailed for four years.

George McLaughlan, 40, assaulted Alan Laird at a house in Stirling in March.

The pair got into a drunken argument before McLaughlan struck Mr Laird with a knife and threw a kettle of water at him.

McLaughlan pleaded guilty to assault to severe injury at the High Court in Edinburgh and was jailed.

Prosecution lawyer Tim Niven Smith told the court that the pair had been drinking cider at the home of Mr Laird's former partner Linda Lewis.

Mr Niven Smith said: "The accused and Linda Lewis were close friends and had been for a number of years.

"It is understood that Alan Laird was to some extent jealous of the accused's friendship with Linda Lewis, although they were otherwise on good terms."

Mr Laird was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack, while McLaughlan was arrested shortly afterwards.

Temporary judge Paul Arthurson QC told McLaughlan he had no option but to send him to prison, saying: "An offence of this type must be marked with the imposition of a significant custodial disposal."