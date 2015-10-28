Police probe after man with knife robs shop in Perth

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a four-figure sum of money was taken in the raid at RS McColl on Rannoch Road

Police are investigating after a man with a knife robbed a shop in Perth.

The suspect threatened a staff member at RS McColl on Rannoch Road at about 18:45 on Monday, before making off with more than £1,000.

He was described as being in his late 40s to early 50s, about 5ft 10in (1.77m) tall, and was wearing a grey hooded top and a light-coloured denim jacket, with a scarf over his face.

Officers are inspecting CCTV footage and have appealed for information.