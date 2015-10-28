Tayside and Central Scotland

Five women on drugs charges after Tayside heroin raids

Five women have been charged with drugs offences after police carried out raids in Dundee and Perth.

Officers recovered heroin with a street value of more than £10,000 in a raid at Leonard Street in Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

On the same day, more heroin with a street value of more than £5,000 was recovered in Craigowan Road, Dundee.

Five women aged 26, 30, 32, 37 and 55 were arrested and charged, and are due in court in Dundee and Perth.

