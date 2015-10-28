Five women on drugs charges after Tayside heroin raids

Five women have been charged with drugs offences after police carried out raids in Dundee and Perth.

Officers recovered heroin with a street value of more than £10,000 in a raid at Leonard Street in Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

On the same day, more heroin with a street value of more than £5,000 was recovered in Craigowan Road, Dundee.

Five women aged 26, 30, 32, 37 and 55 were arrested and charged, and are due in court in Dundee and Perth.