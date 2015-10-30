New charity-funded air ambulance unveiled

Image copyright Graeme Hart

Scotland's new charity-funded air ambulance has been unveiled in Perth.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), the only charity-funded helicopter air ambulance, has been upgraded to a new model.

The new helicopter was revealed by Health Secretary Shona Robison and SCAA chairman John Bullough.

The UK government has provided £3.3m of funding for the new helicopter from Libor fines on banks.

The money comes from fines imposed on the banking industry for rigging the Libor benchmark interest rate.

The EC 135 replaces the current charity-funded air ambulance, the country's last Bolkow 105, which will be taken out of service.

'Strong footing'

The new helicopter was unveiled at the SCAA's Perth Airport base.

Liz Smith, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife said: "The new helicopter will provide a modern, spacious, powerful and all-round more capable aircraft that could increase operational capacity by over 50%.

"Since the charity Air Ambulance was launched it has attended over 750 time critical emergency callouts.

"The £3.3m funding provided by the UK government from Libor fines on banks is very welcome and has helped to put the air ambulance on strong and sustainable footing for the future.

"Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance is one of the best things that has happened in Perthshire. It has successfully brought together the public, big business and local community groups. I wish the charity the very best going forward."