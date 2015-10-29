Roofing contractor fined £800 for 40ft fall from roof

Image copyright Google Image caption Falkirk Sheriff Court, where Adam Menzies was found guilty of two charges of breaching "work at height" regulations

A roofing contractor has been fined £800 after a worker hired by him sustained life-threatening injuries.

Adam Menzies was accused by a sheriff of cutting corners out of greed, as he found him guilty of two charges of breaching "work at height" regulations.

Brian Honeyman was left with "catastrophic" injuries when he fell nearly 40ft because Menzies failed to provide a safety barrier.

The sheriff said the safety equipment Menzies provided was "abysmal".

Mr Honeyman, a stove-fitter, sustained serious head and spinal injuries in July 2012 when he slipped on a piece of wood while working with his son, Ryan, 25, for Mr Menzies on the roof of a house in Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk.

Mr Honeyman, a former amateur boxer and stock car racer, was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital, in nearby Larbert, and placed on a life-support machine.

At his family's insistence he was transferred to specialist neurological unit at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital and survived, though he still suffers from the effects of the trauma.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said Menzies had failed to meet his obligations to Mr Honeyman and had tried to avoid responsibility for providing safety equipment.

The sheriff said this was despite "pocketing" all the payment for the job and not passing any payment on to Mr Honeyman or his family.

Menzies claimed that it had been Mr Honeyman's contract and not his so the responsibility should be on Mr Honeyman to provide safety equipment.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Menzies, 43, was responsible for the tragedy because he failed to provide sufficient scaffolding, a guard rail, toe board, or other barrier that would have stopped Mr Honeyman's near-fatal plunge.

Defence advocate Edith Forrest said Menzies had "shown remorse" for what had occurred.

His solicitor, Simon Hutchison, said: "We consider there are grounds for appeal against both conviction and sentence."