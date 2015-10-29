Kirk minister Tracey Tough freed from prison

A Church of Scotland Minister has been released from prison pending further court action.

Earlier this month, Tracey Tough, 42, who is also known as Tracey Hart and lives in West Lothian, was jailed for a year at Forfar Sheriff Court for contempt of court.

Until now the media has been banned from reporting the case.

The reporting restriction has been lifted following a challenge from BBC Scotland.

Her case will now be considered by the Court of Session.