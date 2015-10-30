Child sex abuse victim 'prevented' abuser's suicide

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Thomas Hutton's victim prevented him taking his own life

A sex abuse victim prevented her abuser's suicide hours before he was due to face charges, a court has heard.

Thomas Hutton was jailed for four years and ten months after admitting offences including the sexual abuse of young girls and boys.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he attempted suicide before he was due in court.

He posted a suicide note through one of his victim's doors, but the girl read it and contacted police who rushed Hutton to hospital.

Hutton, 78, of Dundee, had previously pleaded guilty on indictment to three charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour, four of sexual assault and five under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act.

'Betrayed their trust'

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told the court that the abuse began in 2005 against a girl aged just six.

It was only stopped in August of last year when his first victim came forward.

His victims were five girls and boys over the course of almost 10 years, aged between three and 12.

He was caught after one of the girls he targeted became upset when she was told she would be seeing him - and told her parents of the abuse she had suffered.

That led to the other four victims coming forward before Hutton confessed.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC ordered he serve an extended sentence of four years supervision in the community upon his release and placed him on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

She said: "It's clear to me that the children must have suffered ongoing and serious abuse at your hands and you have betrayed their trust.

"It does seem to me clear that you present an ongoing risk of harm to children. I have to mark society's revulsion and abhorrence to these offences."