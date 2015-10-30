Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after Perth shop robbery

Perth RS McColl Image copyright Google
Image caption RS McColl on Rannoch Road, Perth

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Perth shop.

The incident happened at RS McColl in Rannoch Road at about 18:45 on Monday.

Police Scotland said a 57-year-old man was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court next week.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

