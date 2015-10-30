Man charged after Perth shop robbery
- 30 October 2015
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Perth shop.
The incident happened at RS McColl in Rannoch Road at about 18:45 on Monday.
Police Scotland said a 57-year-old man was expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court next week.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.