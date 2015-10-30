Dundee car company fined after chemical tank death

A company has been fined £50,000 after a worker died in a chemical tank.

Steven Conway had been sent to clean out the tank at Diamond Wheels (Dundee) Ltd in August 2011.

In an earlier hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, following his death. the firm admitted breaking health and safety laws.

Diamond Wheels is owned and operated by former Dundee FC director of football Paul Marr, son of the club's former owner Peter Marr.

The firm specialises in restoring alloy wheels for cars.

Mr Conway, a 33-year-old father of two, was sent in to remove debris created from the process of stripping wheels using a chemical known as EFX Strip.

That chemical contains methlyene chloride, methanol and hydrofluoric acid and is described as a "highly volatile organic compound".

Mr Conway went in to the tank wearing trainers, tracksuit bottoms, a t-shirt and a fleece.

'Slumped against the tank'

He was not provided with overalls or any other protective clothing - and wore a mask that did nothing to protect him from the toxic fumes let off by the chemicals.

Fiscal depute Emma Stewart told the court: "Mr Conway was found wearing the face mask, kneeling inside the stripping tank. He was slumped against the side of the tank and appeared to be unconscious."

Mr Marr and another colleague removed Mr Conway from the tank and tried to resuscitate him. He was later pronounced dead.

A subsequent post-mortem examination found he had suffered chemical burns to his thighs, knees, shins and feet "typical of chemical burns from contact with hydrofluoric acid".

Pathologists concluded he had died from inhaling industrial paint stripper.

Defence advocate Gavin Anderson said the company had undertaken extensive efforts to adhere strictly to health and safety standards since Mr Conway's death.

Mr Anderson said: "I express publicly in open court that Mr Conway's tragic death is genuinely and deeply regretted by all associated with the company."