Loch Rannoch wind farm proposal rejected

Objectors said the wind farm would have spoiled views from several peaks around Rannoch Moor

Proposals for a wind farm in an "unspoilt area" of Highland Perthshire have been rejected by Scottish government ministers.

Plans were submitted to the government for 24 turbines on the Talladh-a-Bheithe estate, an area of moorland between Loch Rannoch and Loch Ericht.

Hillwalkers said the plans would affect the views for miles around.

The Energy and Climate Change Directorate ruled that the application was legally "not competent".

It noted that the application was received on 23 June 2014 but Talladh-A-Bheithe Wind Farm Limited was not registered as a company until 28 August that year.

This meant that the applicant was not a "legal entity" at the time the application was made.

The Mountaineering Council of Scotland (MCofS) had campaigned against the plans, claiming the 125m tall turbines would affect views from Schiehallion, Ben Alder, Glen Lyon and Loch Tay, and would be visible from the A82.

MCofS director for landscape and access Dave Gordon said: "Although the decision was based on a specific legal point, which meant that the application was not competent, many people thought the very idea of wind farm in such an unspoilt area was incompetent.

"We hope that Rannoch is now free forever from the threat of wind turbines and does not have to suffer repeated applications, as many communities have."