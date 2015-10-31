Three men arrested after £50,000 cannabis raid

Three men have been arrested after police found cannabis worth more than £50,000 at a property in Stirlingshire.

Other drug-related paraphernalia was also seized at the address in California, near Falkirk.

Cash totalling £1,350 was recovered in two related raids - one in the same street in California and one in Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire.

The men, aged 41, 38 and 29, will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sgt Lyne Rushford, of Police Scotland, said: "This operation was only possible thanks to the information and intelligence provided by members of the public.

"Thanks to their assistance we have successfully recovered a significant amount on cannabis as well as various other equipment associated in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

"Drugs continue to blight our communities and we are committed to tracing those involved in this illicit trade."