Driver seriously injured in head-on crash at Blairingone
- 1 November 2015
A car driver has suffered a serious leg injury after being involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the A977 in Perth and Kinross.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Blairingone church and primary school, shortly after 09:00.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said the male driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
The other driver involved suffered minor injuries. Police Scotland are investigating.