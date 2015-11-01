Tayside and Central Scotland

Driver seriously injured in head-on crash at Blairingone

A car driver has suffered a serious leg injury after being involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the A977 in Perth and Kinross.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, near Blairingone church and primary school, shortly after 09:00.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the male driver was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The other driver involved suffered minor injuries. Police Scotland are investigating.

