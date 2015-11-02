Visitors to Enchanted Forest show up by a third to 62,000

Image copyright Angus Forbes Image caption The light and sound show is held each autumn at Faskally Wood in Perthshire

More than 62,000 tickets were sold for the 2015 Enchanted Forest woodland light show in Perthshire.

The turnout at Faskally Wood was an increase of a third on the record-setting numbers recorded in 2014.

Organisers said the sound and light show near Pitlochry had an impact of £2.75m on the local tourism economy.

The show, which ran throughout the month of October, sold out all tickets, with more than 4,000 people who missed out signing up for next year's event.

Graham Brown, chairman of the Enchanted Forest Community Trust, said: "This is a tremendous success for Highland Perthshire tourism businesses and we are deeply encouraged by the continued support of our visitors, many of them loyal visitors who return to the Forest year after year.

"It is a testimony to the hard work put in by the community that our visitors number continue to grow year on year, and that our show continues to go from strength to strength."