Man charged with holding knife to shop worker's throat

A man has appeared in court accused of holding a knife to a shop worker's throat during an armed robbery.

William Davidson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court accused of assaulting an employee at RS McColl on Rannoch Road, and taking about £1,000 in cash.

He is alleged to have threatened David Ferguson, demanded money and pressed a knife against his throat on 26 October.

The 57-year-old, of Perth, made no plea or declaration, and the case was continued for further examination.