Dundee-based training firm Insights in Canada expansion

Image copyright Google Image caption Insights has its headquarters in Dundee and operates across the globe

A Dundee-based training company has expanded its operations across western Canada.

Insights' headquarters is in Dundee, but it operates across North America and Europe, with affiliates worldwide.

The family firm has created a new company to amalgamate offices in Vancouver and Calgary, covering the entire west of Canada.

Insights currently has a brand value of £37m, which bosses say they want to see doubled by 2018.

Founded by father and son Andi and Andy Lothian in 1987, "people development" firm Insights employs more than 270 people in offices in Scotland, Seattle, Vancouver, Calgary and Austin, Texas.

'Growing rapidly'

It recently signed new distributers in Hong Kong and Pakistan, and has affiliates in Japan, Turkey and South Africa, as well as wholly or minority-owned firms in more than a dozen European countries.

The new company, Insights Learning and Development (Canada West) was officially registered on Sunday.

Chief executive Andy Lothian said the firm's "global business is growing rapidly".

He said: "We're excited about our new western Canada structure. It will ensure we provide our customers with great products and services in an aligned way.

"We'll ensure a seamless transition for everyone involved by nurturing existing relationships and maintaining our offices in both Vancouver and Calgary."